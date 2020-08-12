Assam registers 2,669 new COVID-19 cases, four fresh fatalities

Assam”s COVID-19 tally rose to 64,406 with the detection of 2,669 new cases, while four more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 155, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Three of the deceased, including two women, are from Cachar district while one is from Dibrugarh, he said.

Sarma said the death rate of 0.24 per cent among COVID-19 patients in the state is one of the lowest in the country.

Of the 2,669 new cases, 399 were registered in Kamrup Metropolitan district, 259 in Dibrugarh, 189 in Karbi Anglong and 181 in Tinsukia, the minister said.

He said the fresh infections were detected among 52,062 samples, with a positivity rate of 5.12 per cent.

Assam has so far tested 14.30 lakh samples for COVID- 19.

Of the 64,406 COVID-19 cases, 20,662 are active, while 43,586 people have recovered from the disease and 155 patients have died of it. Three patients have migrated to other states.