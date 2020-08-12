Shishu Sarothi announces 2020-21 scholarships under the BISP for Students with Disabilities in North East India to pursue Higher Education

NET News Desk

Shishu Sarothi in partnership with Bharti Infratel Ltd., announced the 2020-21 Bharti Infratel Scholarship Program, BISP scholarships to be awarded to 120 deserving students with disabilities. This program is available for students from north east India who wish to pursue higher education in academic& professional courses at levels ranging from Higher Secondary to Post Graduation. The scholarship is also offered for students with disabilities from other states in India studying in colleges/ educational institutions/universities located in northeast India. The scholarship program provides financial support for the scholars to cover educational expenses/fees paid till the completion of their courses.

Additionally, some deserving students will be provided support for specific requirements of study materials, assistive equipment and devices, conveyance allowance and hostel fees to facilitate and motivate them to complete the course of study.

A total of 120 students will be selected in 2020-21 and supported till the completion of their course. Shishu Sarothi has partnered with local organizations across the 8 NE states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura for dissemination, application support to candidates and monitoring and mentoring of selected students locally.

Bharti Infratel Scholarship Program (BISP) is a CSR initiative of Bharti Infratel Ltd. It was launched in 2016 with the objective of promoting inclusion in the education and professional mainstream. Commencing from 2020-21, Phase II of this program aims to reach 600 students over a period of 5 years. Phase I of this program has already helped 196 students from across North East India, to pursue higher education with the funding support amounting to more than Rs. 50 Lakhs in 5 years.

Additionally, career counseling sessions, job preparedness, internships and rights awareness programs are conducted for the scholars in each state, to motivate and inspire them in their educational pursuits and journey of economic empowerment.

Online and Offline Applications for the 2020-21 session commence from 10th August 2020. All details about the scholarship are available bisp.shishusarothi.org . Last date of applying is 10th September 2020. For any queries students can also call on HELPLINE: +91 70862 68549 between 10 am-5 pm on working days.