Manipur observes Patriots’ Day 2020

NET News Desk

Manipur today observed Patriots’ Day in memory of those heroes who sacrificed their lives in the Anglo-Manipur War, 1891. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh led others in paying floral tributes at Hicham Yaichampat, Moirangkhom, where Bir Tikendrajit was cremated, Thangal General Temple Complex, Palace Compund, Kangla Uttra and Bir Tikendrajit Park. A contingent of Manipur Rifles sounded the last post and offered gun salutes to the martyrs.

Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joykumar Singh, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP, top civil and police officials and others attended the function.

Speaking to the media persons, Chief Minister said, “this day reminds us of the supreme sacrifice made by our forefathers for freedom and sovereignty of our motherland and this sense of patriotism should not be forgotten by the present generation.”

The observance began with ‘Prabhat Phery’ commencing from DIPR Office, Keishampat at 4:00 am. Patriotic songs were played imbibing the sense patriotism and martyrdom at various locations of Imphal East and Imphal West districts.