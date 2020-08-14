Nagaland: DoSE appreciates Tsuruhu students Union for helping students with online education

NET News Desk

The Tsuruhu village Students’ Union, who helped the students of Tshuru village with online education in the dense forest was recently appreciated for their dedicated efforts by the Department of School Education, DoSE, Nagaland. As a token of appreciation for the students of Tshuru Village, the Department has also sent a hard drive containing video lessons for the students.

In a letter addressed to the President of the students’ union, the Principal Director said, “I am pleased to convey our appreciation for the dedicated efforts undertaken by your Union in helping the students to access the video lessons broadcasted by the department.”

The letter further stated that a Hard Drive containing all the video lessons broadcasted for classes V to XII from the month of May to July 2020 was also given for the students. “You may use the computer in the village church to help the students,” it said.

As educational institutes remain shut to prevent the spread of Covid-19, online education has become the new normal. However, the new normal was a distant dream for students of Tsuruhu village of Nagaland.

Lack of network or mobile connectivity in the dense and remote village has left the students in dismay.

Hence, in an effort to help the students the Tsuruhu village students’ union came to their rescue by constructing a makeshift bamboo camp in the dense forest where mobile network signals have been available which was somehow suitable for online classes and examinations for the student.

Following the difficulties faced by the students, earlier the Nagaland government has decided to distribute pen drives loaded with study materials among students of classes 5 to 12 residing in rural areas where poor network connectivity hampers their online education. The pen drives will contain the syllabi covered in the online classes held since May 1, Principal Director of School Education, Shanavas C, said.

As per reports, the department has also asked the teachers posted in the rural areas to assist the students in studies as they face problems in accessing online education. The third phase of the online classes will start from August 18, the Director said. Two phases of online education have been completed since the closure of the schools due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the department has directed the teachers to regularly distribute notes and worksheets among the students of the lower classes to ensure that they continue with education.