Arunachal Pradesh: Tawang celebrates 74th Independence Day

NET News Desk

Along with the rest of the nation, the 74th Independence day was celebrated in all the administrative outposts and the District Headquarters of Tawang District. Tsering Tashi, MLA Tawang hoisted the national flag at District Headquarters while Jambey Tashi, MLA, Lungla hoisted the national flag at Lungla Headquarters.

At Tawang district Headquarters MLA Tsering Tashi while addressing the public, conveyed best wishes to all, on his and on behalf of the Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Speaking on the occasion the MLA said, “We shouldn’t forget our brave soldiers who are guarding us even at this hour, I am happy to inform you all, that our Chief Minister recently paid a visit to the site where Subehdhar Joginder Singh (PVC) made supreme sacrifice guarding this motherland, and as a tribute to one of the great Hero of 1962 war, he laid the foundation stone of Paramveer Chakra Subehdhar Joginder Singh memorial near Bum-La.”

He appealed the public to work for the political, economic and social development of our country and shall abide by the constitution. While saluting the Indian Army, SSB, ITBP, BRO, SIB, SB and other security agencies deployed for the security of the nation, he assured them, that people of Tawang are always there to support them. He further said, “the bonhomie between the army, security forces and the civilian population in Tawang is an example for others, and we should continue to keep this bonding ever stronger.”

The MLA conveyed his gratitude to DC, SP, DMO, Bazaar Committees, Students union, the active NGOs and all the frontline COVID-19 warriors of Tawang, who bravely fought the war against Coronavirus. He also conveyed his gratitude to Ven. HE Thegtse Rinpoche, Ven. Gyabong Rinpoche and all the Monks and nuns for their constant support and prayers for the protection of whole sentient beings from the corona-virus.

He further conveyed his gratitude to State and Union Government for providing free rations to stranded migrant workers under SDRF, Atma Nirbhar Bharat, and providing free ration to BPL families under PMGKAY etc. “This pandemic has taught us a lesson, not to forget our traditional way of living, and to be self reliant.”

He informed about Nutritional Kitchen Garden programme being launched by the state govt on this Independence day to encourage the farmers to grow more organic vegetables. He also spoke about various developmental activities being taken up, like cluster farm and facilities to be provided to the farmers and measures to fight COVID-19 in stronger ways. The MLA stated that the new education policy being implemented by Union Govt. will improve the skill and performance of the children.

He appealed the people to maintain peace and requested the youths not to get attracted towards drug addiction and other anti social activities. MLA Tawang informed about the construction of a parking place in the old market, improvement of Bomdir- Chagsam road and connectivity to Gyangong ani Gonpa.

Later MLA Tawang, DC Tawang, SP Tawang, and Padmashree Awardee Lama Thupten Phuntsok, felicitated the CBSE toppers, frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19, and award winners of week long programme GANDAGI MUKT BHARAT online essay and other competitions. The MLA also distributed agricultural tool kits and seed packet containing 16 different types of vegetables to the Gaon Burahs under Nutritional kitchen garden programme and informed that from tomorrow onwards all the beneficiaries will be given free seeds and agricultural tool kits through Circle Officers and BDOs of their respective block and circles.