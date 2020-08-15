Khandu emphasizes on COVID-19 in his I-Day speech

NET News Desk

On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his Independence day speech stressed on Covid-19 among other prominent aspects of the state. Hoisting the National Flag today at the Indira Gandhi Park, Itanagar, the CM extended his greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The CM highlighted on various other issues, including Atmanirbhar Bharat, going vocal for local and matters pertaining to the state’s economy, education, agriculture, tourism, and border issues. Owing to the present situation pertaining to Covid-19, the CM urged the people to adopt ‘the new normal’, in the state.

Khandu further expressed gratitude towards the frontline COVID warriors, including the innumerable silent workers, farmers, teachers, labourers, doctors, engineers and others who have helped the state preserve and enrich this freedom through their struggle and hard work. The CM also thanked the Armed Forces, Para-Military Troops, State Police Personnel, Air Warriors, Naval Defenders and Border Guards who have defended the pride and honour of the motherland over all these years.

Some of the key points from the CMs address are as follows:

This 74th Independence Day holds special significance as India and its people while facing unprecedented challenges in the form of COVID-19 pandemic as well as natural disasters have risen to the occasion and acted in a united manner to overcome the issues faced by them. The spirit of humanism and collaboration shown by all is heartwarming and I am hopeful that this spirit of cooperation which has emerged in response to the crises shall take the nation to new heights of development and prosperity, said Khandu.

The State Government utilized the lockdown time and focused on strengthening the infrastructure. It notified 32 District Covid Health Centers (DCHC) with 326 beds, 66 Dedicated Covid Care Centers (DCCC) with 2497 beds, 383 Notified Quarantine Facilities (NQF) with 13,411 bedded capacity and two Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH)at TRIHMS, and NEIFM at Pasighat. ICUs were created in the district hospitals along with positioning of Specialists Doctors and lifesaving ventilators. The decision to convert MLA apartments into a Covid hospital was a major decision.

“We are one of the few states in the country where there was compulsory institutional quarantine for returnees, which was later emulated by many states across the country. Here, I would like to mention that quarantine has been our own tribal practice of managing epidemics since times immemorial,” stated Khandu.

The exercise of aggressive testing, tracing and treating of all COVID suspects in the state is been an effective strategy. The state government have established one RT-PCR laboratory in Naharlagun and another is being setup in Pasighat. In addition, it has equipped all the districts with True Nat Machines and Rapid Antigen Test Kits. As a result, the state has the lowest COVID positivity rate in the entire North East and rank Top 6 in the nation in terms of Tests per Million population.

“Being a border state, it is our responsibility to provide necessary facilitation to Indian Army, Para-military forces, border roads, and others in their operations, we partnered with them and volunteered all help including testing for covid and its management,” added Khandu.

We have to adopt and live “The New Normal” which is- Hand Sanitization/Washing frequently, Wearing of Mask and Social Distancing to prevent ourselves from the infection and transmission of Covid-19. This is the opportune time to get rid of the bad social habit of spitting. The battle is still an ongoing one. I sincerely appeal and urge upon all the citizens to come forward and co-operate with the state Government in this direction to make “Arunachal Pradesh a Covid-19 free state”: CM Khandu.

With regular consultations with all stakeholders in decision-making in a transparent manner, we endeavoured to create an ecosystem of enterprise to attract investment in the state. Launching of the Hamara Arunachal Abhiyaan to involve all stakeholders in the processes of governance while maintaining focus on ensuring the development of the State in terms of infrastructure and generating employment is an epitome of TEAM spirit and camaraderie, said CM Khandu.

The Prime Minister announced a special economic and comprehensive package of Rs 20 lakh crores – equivalent to 10% of India’s GDP which will cover all major social and economic sectors of our country with a major focus on agriculture and related activities.

The CM stated, “Arunachal Pradesh has been geared up and all preparatory work has been undertaken to benefit from the Atma Nirbhar Bharat package. Our measures for economic revival would focus on agriculture and allied activities including food processing, use of local labour and skills, promoting local manufacturing, creating entrepreneurs and supporting them through various banks and gradually reducing our dependence on other states for basic food requirements to other industrial sectors including skilled manpower thereby creating massive employment opportunities for willing youth in the private sector. During Covid pandemic, we have put sufficient restrictions for outside labour to work in the state. Let us use this opportunity to stretch ourselves and engage in the laborious works so that we become a self reliant state.”