Dhoni announces retirement from International cricket, Raina follows suit

NET News Desk

Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from International Cricket, as he brought the curtain down on his over 15-year career as an India cricketer when he posted on Instagram, calling an end to his international playing career. Soon after his CSK and former India teammate Suresh Raina, too, announced his international retirement.

Dhoni, 39, made the confirmation through a video on Instagram, its caption reading: “Thanks – Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Following Dhoni’s announcement about his retirement, Suresh Raina also informed his fans about his decision through a message on social media. “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!” Raina wrote on his Instagram page.

As reported in Hindustan Times, Dhoni retires as India’s most successful captain in limited-over internationals, having won three ICC trophies – 2007 T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy – the only captain to do so.

Having retired from Test cricket in December of 2014 with 4876 runs from 90 matches, Dhoni carried on playing ODIs and T20Is. With 10,733 runs, Dhoni is fifth in the list of India’s all-time run-scorers in ODI behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid. His overall Indian numbers are staggering: 538 matches, 17,266 runs, 16 centuries, 108 fifties, 359 sixes, 829 dismissals.

Minutes after former India captain MS Dhoni announced his international retirement on Instagram, Raina followed suit with an announcement of his own. Raina was an indispensable part of Dhoni’s white-ball sides for a major part of his career, winning the 2011 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy under him, report ICC.

Suresh Raina represented India in more than 300 internationals in a career that spanned over 13 years.

The 33-year-old was a member of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad, Raina featured in 18 Tests and 226 ODIs, apart from playing in 78 T20 Internationals. Raina retired from international cricket with more than 5000 runs in ODIs.

Wishes poured in from the fraternity as both the cricketers announced their retirements.

‘Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings,’ the tweet was accompanied by a photo of the two from the 2011 World Cup.

It is the end of an era. What a player he (MS Dhoni) has been for the country & world cricket. His leadership qualities have been something, which will be hard to match, especially in the shorter format of the game, said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

‘Congratulations, Suresh on a wonderful career playing for India. Still remember our partnership & on-field conversations during your debut Test! Wish you all the very best for your future endeavours,’ said Sachin Tendulkar on his Twitter account.

“Quite shocked about @ImRaina’s retirement.. still feel u have a lot to give to the game in blue, with age and fitness on ur side.. but as they say you know when you know.. all the best for your 2nd inn.. God bless you,” Harbhajan Singh said.