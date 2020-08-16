Joint Trekking Expedition team unfurls National Flag at Gorichen peak; promotes adventure tourism

NET News Desk

To promote the adventure tourism initiative and to commemorate the 74th Independence Day, a Joint Trekking Expedition comprising 33 members team of Indian Army, ITBP, National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) and 13 youths of East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, unfurled the National Flag at the Gorichen Peak Base at an altitude of 16,400 feet.

The expedition team trekked 150 km distance through ruggedised terrain under inclement weather conditions to unfurl the National Flag at the Gorichen Base Peak fostering the spirit of national integration and spreading awareness about conservation of nature.

The expedition aims at boosting adventure and ecological tourism in the remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh under the overall construct of the Army’s ‘Year of Tourism’.