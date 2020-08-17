Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh May Witness Heavy Rains

Parts of northeastern India are set to witness a spike in rainfall activity, as heavy to very heavy rains have been forecast across the region.

The region will receive isolated heavy rains along with Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Monday. However, on Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall will once again make a return over the entire northeastern region.

Along with the inundation, the rainfall activity over the region is also likely to persist. In fact, according to The Weather Channel’s met team, a fresh low pressure system could form around West Bengal on Wednesday, thereby producing fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers over the northeast. Therefore, isolated heavy to very heavy rains are likely to continue over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from Wednesday onwards, and so will the orange-level alert over these states.

Between June 1 and August 15, Meghalaya, at 2595 mm, has received ‘excess’ rainfall as compared to its long-term average for this period, whereas Nagaland (588.6 mm), Manipur (521.4 mm), and Mizoram (782.8 mm) have all registered ‘deficit’ precipitation figures. Meanwhile, the likes of Arunachal Pradesh (1298 mm), Assam (1126.3 mm), and Tripura (880.2 mm) have all recorded ‘normal’ rainfall so far this season.