Guwahati Shows a Creative Way to Celebrate Art in Isolation

A unique art exhibit by Metropolis Asia to celebrate art by six phenomenal artists and to create your own artistic space

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put the entire human spirit on the backseat. The world is engulfed in pain and sufferings in these unprecedented times of the global pandemic. In an isolated present boxed in with toxicity and negativity all around awaiting an uncertain future, the human spirit feels even more suppressed and confined. But there is always hope amidst the darkness and a way for happiness amidst all the sadness. This time around, Guwahati leads the way to show it to the world that all we need is to acknowledge this beauty called life and allow ourselves to heal amidst art, artists and Nature.

Art reminds one of the intrinsic humanity that connects us all. It helps to fight the hate and filth spewed in a society. Art is the gateway to a more peaceful and happy place. Amidst all the chaos, art keeps the Earth alive.

Art cannot stay away from Metropolis Asia. And when it comes to celebrating art through innovation and creativity even if it means in isolation, it has to be Guwahati’s own Metropolis Asia, the pioneers of the festival scene in this city. The touch of Metropolis Asia can be termed as the touch of creative innovation with pleasant surprises and perfect execution.

ARTYARD, an exhibit in isolation by Metropolis Asia is a unique one-of-a-kind exhibit in Guwahati created during these uncertain times celebrating six independent artists of the region. The idea behind Artyard is to create one’s own space around one’s own surroundings to celebrate the beauty of art and to acknowledge its healing power. Art has its address, the need is to just look around and create that space.

“Look around, Create your space. Celebrate freedom. Celebrate Art. Art has An address, Let it be yours.” -Artyard, Metropolis Asia

The above quote sums up the whole idea behind Artyard. In a world running out of space, art has its own. In these isolated times, they used their own space for an exhibition in the lap of Nature celebrating art by six phenomenal independent artists. With no visitors around, the exhibition of all the artworks was done in isolation, shot it into a video without any spoken narrative with Nature as the curator and the only spectator. While art created Artyard, Red Bull gave them the wings to create. The exhibit was done maintaining all the norms of social-distancing. The message that Artyard wanted to convey through the exhibit is that art can also be exhibited in an innovative way without searching around for defined spaces. All that is required is a desire to see and innovate and never lose hope even when the future looks blurred. The Artyard after-movie was created to keep that essence of a festival like feel and transport anyone sitting at home to that moment and feel the beauty of celebrating art without being physically present. “We wanted everyone to connect and feel that happiness of celebration”, is what they have to say.

The Artyard after-movie was released on 15th August, 2020 in all the online and social media platforms of Metropolis Asia.

The artworks of the ‘Phenomenal Six’ celebrated in Artyard include Hriday Raktim Baruah, a math teacher who creates his own Marvel Kingdom with elan; Pradyut Borthakur, a doodle artist who illustrates his opinion with art; Rajballabh Shyam, a 19-year-old pencil artist who weaves magic with his pencils; Kowsick Borgohain, an artist who inspires with ink; Priyanka Gogoi, a lawyer turned illustrator currently based in Pune, also the person behind the popular Phophopho World, spreading smiles through her art and Mukta Changmai, a water-colour artist from Chabua, Dibrugarh narrating stories with water colours. Each artwork is a masterpiece of hope, inspiration and beauty. Artists are truly the real life celebrities worth celebrating. Nothing can be as empowering as the power of creative expression.

Metropolis Asia is the one behind Metropolis: Urban Winter Festival, an annual art festival since 2013 held in Guwahati that celebrates independent art and artists across various genres.

Celebrating art and artists has always been the essence of Metropolis Asia. Artyard was that splash of freshness to the otherwise insipid atmosphere. The outpour of love and excitement by the Netizens to the Artyard after-movie as soon as it was released online is a testimony to the fact that art keeps us all alive with a language of its own. Celebration of art is the DNA of Metropolis Asia and that is what it executed to bring back that spark of positivity that was somewhere lost.