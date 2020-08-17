How cricket governing bodies can help Indian athletes

The Indian cricketers are always the talk of the town. They are mostly grabbing headlines as the sport is followed with passion and enthusiasm in the whole country. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the players are stuck at home and they have not been able to do their training freely.

Training is like oxygen for world-class athletes and as they are not able to do any outdoor training, an important aspect is missing in their lives. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in constant touch with its players on how they can keep themselves fit at this time of the year. The Indian board has also shared a workout regime with their players so that they keep themselves at the top of their fitness.

On the other hand, there are mental challenges for the players as they have not been able to go out and do one thing that they love the most in their life. Consequently, it is the Indian board’s responsibility to counsel them on the right path as patience is the key to the ongoing global health crisis. Moreover, with no cricket action,live cricket betting has taken the back burner for all the aficionados.

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is also hanging by a thread due to the outbreak of the virus. It is reported that the tournament can take place in the October-November window if the T20 World Cup is postponed. The BCCI is yet to decide anything on the future of the IPL and the picture could be more clear after ICC takes a final call on the fate of the T20 World Cup on June 10.

The IPL is a major tournament for the BCCI and Indian board relies on it for the major part of their revenue. According to the latest Indian cricket news, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has revealed that the Indian board can lose INR 4000 crores if the tournament doesn’t take place in 2020. Ergo, if the IPL doesn’t take place, the Indian board could be forced to cut their players’ salary in 2020.

It is well known that the contracted BCCI players are paid well and they have tons of endorsement deals. However, the IPL plays a crucial financial role for the non-contracted Indian players as the salaries in the domestic circuit are not that impressive.

Furthermore, the Indian cricketers are also not allowed to play in overseas T20 leagues. Thus, it would be imperative for the BCCI to make sure that they are taking good care of the non-contracted players if there is no IPL in 2020.

On the other hand, the players must be given the right guidelines on how they can make their comeback to training sessions. The players are expected to take minimum of six weeks before they can be ready for the real action and the board should make sure that every player gets the right time and training before he resumes playing at the top level.

Similarly, the state associations will play a key role in taking care of their respective players and they would need to be supportive.