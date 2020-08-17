Lockdown imposed in Aizawl for four days

As Mizoram recorded its highest single-day spike, the government on Sunday imposed a four-day complete lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area to curb the spread of COVID-19, an official said.

As per reports, the lockdown which came into effect in the midnight of Sunday will remain in force till 4.30 am on August 21.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Sunday, reports said. Moreover, a massive secondary contact tracing exercise will be launched and frontline workers will be tested during the lockdown period. Besides, random sampling will be done. Mizoram registered its highest single-day spike of 64 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The northeastern state’s caseload has risen to 777, of which 406 cases are active while 371 people have been cured of the disease.

A total of 49 local transmission cases have been reported in the state so far, health officials said.