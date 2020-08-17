Militants attack security forces, three killed in J-K’s Baramulla

Two CRPF jawans and a policeman were killed in a militant attack in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Militants attacked a security forces party at a ”naka” in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir this morning, a police official said.CRPF

He said two CRPF personnel and a special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed in the firing.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the militants.