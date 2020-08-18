Asian Boxing Championship Postponed due to Covid-19

NET Bureau

The Asian Boxing Championship has been postponed to next year. The decision of postponing was prompted by the prevailing conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The championship was to be in held in India in November-December.

The verdict was decided at the Asian Boxing Confederation”s (ASBC) Executive Committee meeting held online on Monday.

As per reports, a member of the ASEB EC has informed that the Championship will still be hosted by India and will be held in 2021. The discussion for the same will be carried out in the next executive committee meeting in November.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) was granted the hosting rights of the Championship earlier in February for the November-December window. The announcement for the same was made by Federation President Ajay Singh in April.