‘Gandagi Mukt Bharat’ campaign observed successfully in South District

NET News Desk

Keeping in tune with the campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi named ‘Gandagi Mukt Bharat’ which focussed on a week-long campaign for Swachhata (cleanliness) in the run-up to Independence Day, the Department of RDD, South District (Namchi & Ravangla Division) including all BACs and GPUs collectively observed the week-long behavioral change campaign in a full-fledged and dedicated manner.

ADC (Dev) Namchi, Dr. Chandra Prakash Rai and ADC (Dev) Ravangla Suman Gurung regulated the compliance of order from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Swachh Bharat Mission, SBM (Grameen) and administered several cleanliness activities under the department from 8th to 15th of August. The week commenced with the Ratri Chanpal campaign where a webinar interaction program with all the BDOs, Panchayat Presidents, Swachha grahis, and village intellectuals on the theme SBM to ensure the sustainability of ODF Plus was held. Similarly, various activities including cleanliness and sanitization drives, IEC wall paintings, tree plantations, painting, and essay competitions participated by students and public alike formed a part of the campaign in the district. Further, ADC (Dev) Namchi, Dr. C.P Rai adds, that several awareness events were held across various BACs where people were made aware of open defecation, the significance of proper usage of water, importance of wearing a mask, keeping two feet distance for social distancing, among others.