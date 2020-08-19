Massive fire broke out at NPCL power substation in Noida

A massive fire broke out at a power sub-station of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in Sector 148 on Wednesday morning. As of now, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties in the mishap.

Several fire tenders are at the spot and efforts to douse the fire are currently underway.

The fire broke out at around 8:30 am and the reason what caused the fire is yet to be known. More details awaited.

