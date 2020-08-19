Massive fire broke out at NPCL power substation in Noida

A massive fire broke out at a power sub-station of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in Sector 148 on Wednesday morning. As of now, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties in the mishap.

#WATCH Greater Noida: A fire has broken out at substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in sector 148. Fire tenders at the spot; firefighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/5vMIwN2l4R — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2020

Several fire tenders are at the spot and efforts to douse the fire are currently underway.

The fire broke out at around 8:30 am and the reason what caused the fire is yet to be known. More details awaited.