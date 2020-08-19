Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case

The Supreme Court on wednesday said the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and asked the Mumbai police to hand over all evidence collected so far to the investigating agency. The court also said the FIR registered in Bihar based on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh’s father was correct and Bihar was competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, had asked the Supreme Court to transfer the FIR or First Information Report registered by his family in Patna to Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

The Mumbai Police said it was suicide and has been investigating allegations that he was suffering from depression and had felt slighted by film industry insiders and cliques.

More than a month later, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed a case in Bihar accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating his son financially and mentally harassing him.

The Bihar Police complaint led to investigations by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate into the actor’s financial status and his father’s complaint that crores were taken out of his account.