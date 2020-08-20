Arunachal CM condoles demise of Wangkap Lowang

NET News Desk

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has condoled the sad demise of former Political Assistant and Chief of Panshumthong village, Late Wangkap Lowang, father of former Minister & Speaker, T L Rajkumar. He breathed his last on Wednesday at his residence in Pansumthong village in Tirap District after a prolonged illness. He was 110 years old.

In his condolence letter, Khandu wrote “Late Wangkap Lowang born on 15th December 1910 at Laptang (Longthan) village was amongst the first generation officers from the region to have attended school in Assamese medium. He worked as a Political Jamadar under Political Officer during British regime for 8 years and also participated in the British-Japanese War 1944-45. Post independence, he was appointed as Political Superintendent in the year 1948 and promoted to the post of Political Assistant in the year 1959 and served the State in the same post till his retirement in the year 1981. He was instrumental in stopping head hunting practice among different tribes/communities of the State”.

In his demise, our state has lost a first generation officer. I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on him by the people and his god-fearing soul will remain immortal.

I know this would be the most trying times for you and your family members. I hope my humble words of consolation would ease the grief even if a little. In this moment of grief, me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and share the pain inflicted on you by one of the greatest truths of life.

I pray Almighty God to bestow you with the strength to bear the irreparable loss. May the soul of one of the pioneers of Arunachal Pradesh rest in peace in heavenly abode.

With deepest condolences!” the message added further.