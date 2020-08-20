NCERT Survey: Stakeholders found Mathematics difficult to understand through online Mode

A survey conducted by the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) has found that most of the students are having problems in understanding mathematical concepts through online mode. The majority of the stakeholders pointed out that mathematics as a subject was difficult to learn via online medium. Since, mathematics contains a number of concepts which require interaction, continuous support, monitoring from the teacher and these aspects were lacking in the online mode of teaching.

As per the survey more than one in every three students find online classes difficult or burdensome. The survey was conducted among students and teachers of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVS) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools to get an idea of the effectiveness of online learning process.

The major issues hampering the online classes are poor internet connections, non-availability of devices like smart phones or laptops, issues in electric supply etc. The survey also cited that most of the students are accessing online classes through mobile phones.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the survey of KVs, comprising 9,000 responses, 6% of the students found online classes burdensome, while 24% found them difficult. The rest termed the classes satisfactory or joyful.

While the responses from teachers and principals reveal that only 1% found the classes burdensome. More than 10% found it difficult while most of them online classes have been a satisfactory experience.

In case of parents, about 30% found online classes burdensome or difficult.