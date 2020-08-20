Neighbourhood classes launched by Tripura Government

NET News Desk

In an effort to assist the students with their studies during the pandemic the Tripura government has initiated the ‘Neighbourhood Classes’ in the state. The State Government has taken the decision to bridge the learning gap in the COVID scenario, whilst benefitting those who don’t have access to virtual classes.

As per reports, the teachers from the government schools have started reporting regularly from today, while maintaining a low teacher-student ratio as per the policy of the new initiative.

According to the Neighbourhood classes, the educator will teach a maximum of five students by maintaining social distancing in open spaces, at his house or in the residence of any of his students in the neighbourhood.

Informing about this initiative State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on Twitter, “A new concept “Neighborhood class” launched and is started from today. Teachers will go to the student’s locality and teach them in small groups in open space, consisting of maximum 5 students by maintaining social distancing, proper face covers and following safety measures. ”

This concept has been taken keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic situations and following the Social Distancing rules issued.

The Tripura Education minister had in April informed that the department had started virtual classes through cable TV network and to do the same 13 new channels have been broadcasting one hour long classes each day for the students. Prasar Bharati has also been approached by the government to allow a two-hour slot every day for broadcasting classes which are also being uploaded in ‘Siksha Bandhu’, YouTube account.

The state government had introduced virtual classes through cable TV networks and android phones so that the students could be engaged in the process of learning. However, as per reports, a recent survey conducted by the state Education Department has shown that all students do not have access to phones and TV. So, the government has decided to begin the neighbourhood classes. The new concept will help the students who could not take the benefit of the digital initiatives being run by the School Education Department.