Akshay Kumar to feature in ‘Into Wild With Bear Grylls’

After the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, now our very own Khiladi Akshay Kumar is all set to thrill us in Bear Grylls’s ‘Into The Wilds’.

The promo has been released by the makers and the internet is going gaga over it. The actor took to his social media handles to share his excitement.

In March this year, Rajinikanth’s episode was premiered. He shot for it in Karnataka`s Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park.

In the show, host Bear Grylls takes through the forest and shows the survival of the fittest theory in extreme conditions