Meghalaya Reduces Quarantine Period to 10 Days

NET News Desk

As per the revised quarantines norms issued by Meghalaya Government on Thursday, returnees can now end their isolation periods after 10 days. The rule shall come into force from Friday.

In a review meeting on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister of the state Prestone Tynsong informed that the Meghalaya Govt. has decided to amend the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for quarantine period in the state. As per the earlier guidelines, a returnee had to serve a period of 14 days in isolation after being tested positive for Covid-19.

With the change in the guidelines, people who test positive for Covid-19 at the entry point of the state will be immediately taken to the Covid care centre for further investigation and remain in isolation for 10 days. The 10-day isolation rule also applies for returnees who test negative for Covid-19. However, they will be allowed to go their respective places.