Meghalaya to close all entry points for 1 week every month

NET News Desk

In view of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya, the state government has decided to shut all entry points for one week every month in the next three months, starting from September, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Thursday.

The CM said that the move was being taken to unburden the health and frontline workers and the respective district administration engaged in intensive surveillance.

The state government further said it is strategising long-term management of COVID-19 by the active involvement of legislators, community bodies and citizens. A meeting with MLAs of East Khasi Hills was due to take the plan forward.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Meghalaya currently has 806 active cases, while 694 people have been cured/discharged/migrated from the state. COVID-19 has claimed 6 lives in the state so far.