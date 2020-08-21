SC fines Ayurveda Doctor claiming to have developed cure for Covid-19

The Supreme Court fined an Ayurvedic doctor an amount of Rs 10,000 for his claims of discovering a treatment for Covid-19.

A Haryana-based Ayurvedic doctor claimed that he has discovered a desi cure to treat the deadly virus. Omprakash Vaid Gyantara who has a degree of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine, filed a PIL & asked the court to order the Secretary, Health Department, Government of India, to use the medicines made by him for treating COVID-19.

The bench, headed by Justice Sanjay K Kaul, took a grim view of such unsubstantiated claims and the very filing of such a PIL in the apex court.

It was of the view that the direction sought in Gyantara’s PIL were completely misconceived and that it was time to send a message that people should not approach a court with such contentions.

The bench, which also had Justices Ajay Rastogi and Aniruddha Bose, further noted that the primary consideration of the petitioner in filing such a petition seemed to be getting some attention and publicity.

“Such wastage of judicial time is completely inappropriate,” held the bench. It then dismissed the writ petition with cost of Rs 10,000 to be deposited by Gyantara with the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Welfare Fund within four weeks.