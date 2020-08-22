BSF seized contraband items of Rs 13.94 lakhs in Tripura

NET News Desk

The Border Security Force, BSF, Tripura has seized contraband items and cattle of worth Rs. 13.94 lakhs from different areas of the state, informed the Frontier HQ BSF Tripura.

On the intervening night of 21 and 22 August, acting on specific BSF intelligence inputs, the vigilant BSF troops intercepted 29 Cattle including 04 Goats near International Border, the forces also seized contraband items along with the cattle, a press release said.

Besides above, BSF troops have also successfully seized 560 Yaba Tablets, 23 New high-end assorted Smartphones, and other contraband items having a combined value of Rs. 13.94 Lakh, during different operations, it added.

“Amid COVID pandemic situation, BSF troops deployed on Indo-Bangladesh International Border in the State of Tripura have been putting persistent endeavours to counter the challenges posed by the trans-border criminals particularly Cattle and Narcotics smugglers, by conducting various operations in the bordering areas.”