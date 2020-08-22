Centre asks states not to put restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods

NET News Desk

In a letter written to all state Chief Secretaries, the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla stated that there should be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. Bhalla’s letter stated that any such restriction amounts to a violation of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA.

The letter written to all state chief secretaries says “local level restrictions on inter and intra-state movement of persons and goods are impacting supply chains resulting in a disruption in economic activity and employment.”

Citing the para, the letter mentions that no separate permission, approval and e-permit will be required for such movement of persons and goods for cross-border land trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

The Union Home Secretary’s letter noted that despite Centre’s clear guidelines, there are reports that local level restrictions on movement are being imposed by various districts/states.

The letter says such restrictions are creating problems in inter-state movement of goods & services and are impacting supply chains resulting in a disruption in economic activity & employment.

The letter from the Centre states that such restrictions amount to a violation of guidelines issued by MHA under provisions of DMA, 2005. The letter further requests that no restrictions should be imposed and it should be ensured that MHA’s Unlock 3.0 guidelines are strictly followed.

On July 29, the centre issued Unlock 3.0 guidelines — the third phase of lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions across the country, giving relief to inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. In the guidelines applied till August 31, the government scrapped night curfew and allowed yoga institutes to reopen.

In the new guidelines, the government said metro rail operations and large gatherings, however, still remain banned. Schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain shut till the end of August.