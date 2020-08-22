Report of ‘Geospatial Water Resource Map of Nagaland’ released

NET News Desk

The Nagaland Minister for Planning & Coordination, Land Revenue, Parliamentary Affairs Neiba Kronu on Friday released a two-volume report of the Project “Geospatial Water Resource Map of Nagaland” at the Office of the Nagaland GIS & Remote Sensing Centre, Kohima.

The project was funded by the North Eastern Council for conducting a detailed survey on the water resource potential in Nagaland, including preparation of report on potential of river.

As reported in local media, the two volumes of the report prepared for the project demonstrates the application of Space Technology and the use of Remote Sensing and GIS techniques in the implementation of the project.

The project had been carried out with thorough research and intensive field survey with special emphasis on surface water resource management and development of Hydro-electric power (HEP) generation potential for the State of Nagaland, said Project Director Nagaland GIS & Remote Sensing Centre, Mhathung Kithan.

He said the report contains the mapping of the entire river system, drainage network, the drainage pattern and preparation of large scale Watershed delineation and morphometric Analysis of the 22 watershed and the Survey and Assessment surface water runoff/discharge in more than 100 different locations across the State.

Congratulating the team for coming up with a comprehensive report, Kronu encouraged the Centre to take up more such programmes in future, taking advantage of technology and meeting the challenges faced by the State.

He stated that the report shall provide impulsion in the development of HEP, Irrigation and drinking water availability as well as for monitoring of water quality and quantity in the State.

He informed that, State line departments such as Water Resource, Power, New and Renewable Energy, Land Resources, PHED and Disaster Management, etc. will greatly benefit from generated geospatial database as it will provide them with the tools to plan with more precision and accuracy in the area of Water Resource Programmes and Schemes.

Kronu, also stressed on the requirements of infrastructure such as the construction of flyovers, Bridges, Multipurpose Parking complex, bypass and arterial roads for easing the traffic congestion in Kohima and Dimapur town.

According to reports, the other activities and studies undertaken by the Centre includes GIS in Crime Study, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Village Resource Mapping, Real World Terrain Modeling, Space Based Information Support for Decentralised Planning (SIS-DP), Geomorphology and Lineament Mapping etc which provide for a vast pool of information and data that are highly useful for the planning and execution of the Schemes and Activities of the various other line- departments of the State.

The programme chaired by Project Director Nagaland GIS & Remote Sensing Centre, Mhathung Kithan was attended by Advisor for Water Resources Namri Nchang and Advisor for National Highways (PWD) Dr Longrineken and officials from the Planning Department including Additional Development Commissioner Nosazol Charles, Deputy Development Commissioner Agustine M Yanthan and officers from the State GIS & Remote Sensing Centre.