Sikkim Health Minister M K Sharma Tests Positive for Covid-19

Sikkim Health Minister Dr M K Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The minister himself announced the news of his testing positive for COVID-19 in a brief Facebook post.

“I, Dr MK Sharma, Health Minister of Sikkim, would like to inform all the Sikkimese people that I developed symptoms of COVID-19 and got myself tested today and the results have come as positive,” he said.

Sharma said that he was doing fine and confined himself in isolation.

The minister further appealed to everyone not to panic and request those who came in contact with him (primary) to self-isolate and get tested after seven days or if they develop symptoms.

Till Friday morning, Sikkim recorded 1,336 cases of Covid-19 while the death toll in the Himalayan state stood at three.

In Sikkim, 834 people have been cured from the infectious disease so far.