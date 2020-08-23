Mary Kom’s motivational talk enraptures students of Sainik School in East Siang

NET News Desk

Boxing Champion Mary Kom interacted with the students of Sainik School in East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

“Never give up attitude, confidence, dedication and hard work are the key to win

games and to become champion superseding challenges and difficulties in life”, stated the world renowned Indian amateur boxer MC Mary Kom while delivering an online motivational lecture to the Risers (students) of Sainik School, East Siang, yesterday on Aug-22. Her motivational talk enraptured the Risers with encouragement and a higher possibility in life.

Kom dynamically provided wider exposure to Risers and deliberately uttered about the negative comments and attributes of a few people from her society that tried to demotivate her. During the interactive session, she explicitly shared her journey from her being a simple girl child to a champion and suggested Risers to balance studies and games at the same time. She passionately talked about her dream of winning a gold medal in the Summer Olympics. Kom appreciated the school management for arranging unique and exclusive arena of learning and inspiration and further assured to send a signature boxing gloves and her entire boxing training kit as a token of remembrance and association.

Principal of Sainik School East Siang, Lt Col Rajesh Singh expressed hope that the school’s unique vision would reshape young minds for its optimum benefit for the society and country at large.