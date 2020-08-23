SOPs issued for resuming production of films and TV serials: Prakash Javadekar

NET News Desk

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar today announced the standard operating procedures for shooting films and television serials in India in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Minister stated that the SOPs will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry.

These SoPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, he said. He hoped that the release of the SOPs will not only lead to the resumption of the shooting of films and TV serials but also generate employment.

Releasing the SOPs, Javadekar tweeted: ‘Contact Minimisation’ is at the core of the SOP. This will be ensured by minimal physical contact and sharing of props, PPEs for hair stylists and make-up artists among others. The SOP ensures adequate distancing at shoot locations and other work places and contains measures including proper sanitization, crowd management and provision for protective equipment.

“Today Ministry of I & B have released a detailed SOP for resuming work in the media production industry. The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry,” he added.