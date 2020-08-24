Assam: Congress staged protest against privatization of airport

NET News Desk

Congress workers today staged a protest against the privatization of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, LGBI airport. More than 1000 Congress workers have gathered today at the airport to protest against the Government’s move to privatize airports.

APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) president Ripun Bora on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is destroying properties built by the Congress. He further alleged that the LGBI airport is the pride and dignity of the Assamese people but the saffron party has privatized it.

The APCC president tweeted: “Led a Dharna Protest of @INCAssam with more than 1000 Congress workers in front of #BharatRatna Lok Priya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport (#LGBI Airport)in protest against privatisation of the Airport.”

On 19 August, the Central Government has leased out the Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati Airports for redevelopment to Adani Enterprises Ltd.

The three airports will be leased for operation, management, and development in public-private partnership (PPP) model to Adani Enterprises, the successful bidder in a global competitive bidding last year, for 50 years, according to a government statement.

As per reports, the Northeast Congress Coordination Committee (NECC) has also taken a strong exception to the BJP-led Central government’s decision to privatise the LGBI Airport in Guwahati, the lone international airport of the Northeast.

NECC general secretary Padi Richo in a press statement on Sunday questioned why “valuable infrastructures created by the Congress government” were being privatized by the BJP-led union government.

As per the Centre’s decision, the three airports have been mortgaged to the Adani Enterprise Ltd, the flagship entity of the Adani Group, for 50 years, to help the airports become self-reliant.

Richo claimed that the move proved the government’s incapability to manage even profitably running public sector undertakings like these three airports, which were under the Airports Authority of India.

“If such moves continued that too privatizing lone international airport of Northeast India, who knows our country could be mortgaged in the name of self-reliance too,” Richo said, adding that mortgaging the airports “is humiliating for this vast nation.”