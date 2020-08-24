India’s Longest River Ropeway Service Inaugurated in Guwahati

NET News Desk

India’s longest river ropeway service was inaugurated in Guwahati over river Brahmaputra by State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and GDD Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya.

As per local reports, the ropeway services have been built to connect main Guwahati with North Guwahati (northern and southern banks of the river). It will cover a distance of around 2 kilometres within approximately 8-9 minutes. This is also the longest river ropeway in Asia. The 1.8-km-long ropeway has two cabins, each with a capacity of 30 passengers.

The ropeway’s ticket fare for one way will be Rs. 60, while, Rs.100 will be charged for a to and fro commute.

Reportedly, the project has been completed with a cost of Rs. 56 crore. A passenger has to spend Rs. 100 to travel in the ropeway. At a time 32 passengers will be on board.