Coronavirus Caught the World’s Fastest Man,Usain Bolt

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica, after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a mask-free party.

Jamaica’s health ministry confirmed that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m distances, had tested positive, after he posted a video on social media around midday saying he was waiting to hear back on his results.

“Just to be safe I quarantined myself and [am] just taking it easy,” Bolt said in the message that he appeared to have filmed himself while lying in bed.

It was posted with the caption: “Stay safe my ppl.”

The only sprinter to win the 100m and 200m golds at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016), Bolt said he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Bolt said he took the test on Saturday, the day after he celebrated his birthday at a bash where partygoers danced to the hit Lockdown by Jamaican reggae singer Koffee.

Fans wished Bolt a speedy recovery on social media, although some accused him of carelessness.

Daily confirmed cases in Jamaica have surged to more than 60 per day over the past four days from less than 10 just a few weeks ago.