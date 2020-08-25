Manipur’s Social Welfare Minister Tests Positive for Covid-19

NET News Desk

Manipur’s social welfare and cooperation minister Nemcha Kipgen has tested positive for Covid-19. The minister took to twitter on Tuesday to make the announcement also becoming the first Minister from the state to test positive for the deadly virus.

“After getting symptoms of Coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report came back positive. I sincerely request all of you who have come in contact with me in the past few days to kindly isolate yourselves and get yourselves tested at the earliest,” the Minister tweeted.

As per sources the minister is waiting for the results of the second test and has also gone into isolation.

Manipur has so far recorded a total of 5362 cases of Covid-19 including 1627 active cases and 22 deaths.