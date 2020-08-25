NIDA Calls for Complete Shutdown of Medical Services for 24 Hours

NET News Desk

To protest the alleged assault of doctors by police personnel, the Nagaland In-Service Doctors Association (NIDA) has called for a complete shutdown of all medical services throughout the state on Wednesday for 24 hours starting from 6 am. The statement was issued in a release on Monday by NIDA President Dr Ritu Thurr and Secretary Dr Ahu Sekhose.

“The brutal assault on Dr. Atoka Wotsa o the night of 21st August 2020 by some rogue IRB personnel goes to show that concerned authority has not taken any corrective measures in disciplining its personnel. The association has therefore decided to call for a day of complete shutdown of all Medical Services throughout the state for 24 hours w.e.f. 6.00 am of 26th August 2020, to show its resentment towards such atrocities”, the release read.

However, emergency services will remain functional, as per the release.

The NIDA officials also added that “in spite of the barbaric assault by… police personnel on Dr Nosezol Sezo on April 3 at Dimapur and Dr Mongshithung on April 17 at Wokha, the Association, as a matured organization, has refrained from taking any drastic action, keeping in mind the sacred responsibility of public health as its top priority.”

Requesting the government to implement the epidemic diseases (Amendment) ordinance, 2020 that was promulgated on April 22, 2020, in the state; the fraternity expressed its full confidence on the government’s assurance to expedite the enquiry process within 4 days.