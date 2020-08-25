The Journey of the Soul-From Ordinary Towards Glory

AUGUST ISSUE | Herstory

Dr. Monalisa Borgohain

One of the most amazing feelings in the world is the feel of a beautiful, strong woman…a woman who has discovered her true worth, a woman who is empowered, confident, and above all a woman who follows her dreams…

What does it mean to be strong?

There’s this maxim which says…

“We’ve got two lives.One we are given, and the other one we make…”

Yes, life’s real essence lies in one’s freedom to picture it gracefully…Each dawn provides us the opportunity to pursue meanings to fill our days—to live our life the way we want… Being strong means to attain this freedom, and I believe, it’s never too late to start things afresh.

My journey begins at the point when I was married off even before completing my graduation. I was an above average student and never took academics seriously. But I wanted to achieve certain things which seemed difficult when I got married at that young age. I was a born rebel, and this rebelliousness in me pushed me to challenge my situation towards achieving things I wanted in life. The first step was of course to complete my education. After marriage, with my sheer determination I completed my Graduation, ultimately to obtain a Ph.D. along with other academic degrees. And teaching in a college since the last 17 years has facilitated my economic independence along with the freedom of being my own self.

There are so many other obstacles and challenges each one of us face every day in the process of living life, be it mental, physical or emotional. In the roller coaster ride of emotional topsy turviness, another huge challenge for me was my health. I was an obese, weighing upto 83 kilos at one point of time. I suffered from gynaecological issues and was advised the removal of my uterus. Also, I had severe Rheumatoid Arthritis which almost paralyzed me. For nearly a decade, I was on heavy medication for both the conditions. I was fed up with the side effects, and the hormones going crazy often. It was again at that point of time that the rebel in me decided to challenge my plight. I stopped all medications at once and embarked on a journey of fitness— physical and mental. It was tough shedding those extra kilos, but when you are persistent, nothing can stop you. For me, within a span of just a few months, running marathons, lifting weights, strength training became just as effortless as it could be. Athelete and a fitness enthusiast—that was the new identity I got. With it came huge motivation— self motivation to be precise.

The splendour of the human mind is its urge to quest for more— so it was now time to challenge myself to the next level. This started with the urge to conquer…conquer the self and its limitations. And now it was the call of the mountains— the mighty, majestic mountains of Bhutan.

I was fascinated by the country and its people right after I made my first visit in 2011. It took me six more years for the next visit to the Land of Happiness. And then there was no stopping. The most recent visit to Bhutan was my 10th. The desire to explore the mysteries of the mountains led to trekking, and it remains a passion ever since. I got addicted to the adventure of climbing heights— I got addicted to freedom and space—I got addicted to the sense of accomplishment. I am my happiest self living out of a backpack in the toughest conditions. Starting with a 10,000 feet expedition, the height of 18,000 feet above the sea level has been conquered till date. And of course, more is yet to come.

A new journey began—the journey of a self made woman—the woman who was naive, flawed—the one whom life knocked down several times. But she chose to be dauntless, fierce and stronger, to get back everytime she fell… And this became possible because she believed in herself…

This belief enabled her to embark on the voyage of identifying her true self, knowing who she was, and what she wants from life—of becoming infinite.

The beginning was a little shaky and anxious…unsure of the road ahead. But once the destination was reached, there was no looking back; the mountains became a second home…

The mountains have made me stronger and helped me achieve a kind of spiritual salvation. It takes a lot of determination and hard work to complete a trek. There are lots of unknown challenges and hardships on the way, how you overcome them and reach your destination determines your success or failure. So is life…Life is hard, but worrying does nothing. You have to keep moving on and the only way is going on. You cannot take control of everything, but a little perseverance makes everything worth at the end.

And here I am, cheering myself to new accomplishments everytime.. Another achievement, another triumph towards becoming me and being contented…

My life changed— and it changed for the best. Life seems more meaningful and beautiful now. And I haven’t been happier being me than I am now. Positivity has become a way of life, it has stayed as a second nature.

Challenges define my existence. I choose to make my own life, and this what I believe, is the true essence of strength that a woman possesses.

The world needs strong women, women who lift and build others—women who live bravely, both tender and fierce, and above all women of indomitable will. The journey is not always easy. It’s challenging to become strong, self-assured and independent…But once you are on the path, there’s no looking back…

Self worth is so vital for this. Always begin with self love and believe that you are worthy, you are capable, you are beautiful.

Fall in love with yourself everyday. Take pride in what you are, have faith in what you can become. Everyday is a fresh opportunity to be a new you. Build on what you have left the day before, reinvent yourself, and keep shining on.

As Jessie J’s song goes,

“Don’t lose who you are in the blur of the stars…seeing is deceiving, dreaming is believing…It’s okay not to be okay; sometimes it becomes hard to follow your heart…but tears don’t mean you’re losing… everyone’s bruising…Just keep believing in yourself and be true to who you are.”

Today is important, this moment is important.The power is in the choices we make each day. Being positive in any and every situation, and most importantly, learning to expect nothing and accept everything is the greatest challenge.

Life is not about being perfect. It’s all about putting efforts into what we dream to become, and when we implement that effort every single day, that’s when transformation happens; that’s how change occurs. Transformation is not a five minutes process; it’s a constant activity, where every moment we make a choice to be different from the present.These small changes that we make to our life build up over time to create a new self image—a new self esteem.

Fear binds us and our acumen. It hits as an obstruction to many opportunities which we may create for ourselves. Moving on is important and so is believing in your talent, your abilities, your self worth. Transforming fear into freedom—that is the key. Being positive enables us to do that, and it can conquer all odds.

Positivity is not just a catch phrase; it’s a choice we can make everyday to believe in our own self, which in turn can open up immense possibilities. Everything we need to fulfill our mission is within us. Discover the powers within and work on them.

The voyage is long, and the hurdles are endless. Choose your battles. Be bold enough to uncover the life of your choice and resolute enough in your quest for it. And at the end of the chase when you look back you will recognise the beauty of the journey completed. Every juncture of this journey is beautiful. Love it, live it.

(The author is an Assitant Professor, Dept of English at JDSG College, Bokakhat)