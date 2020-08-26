Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma not interested in contesting Assembly Polls

NET News Desk

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was not interested in contesting the assembly elections scheduled next year. Sarma said on Tuesday that his role in the elections “will be limited to contribute whatever I can for my party and for my state”.

In a series of tweets, Sarma, who is also the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance, claimed his only political ambition at the moment was to ensure his party retains power in Assam in 2021. “Few people feel I am after some post and position,” he said. “My only ambition is to see a BJP government with 100 plus seats.”

The minister further stated, “In my last few months, I want to work for my state as much as possible to have eternal satisfaction. “Janani Janmabhumishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi” (Mother and Motherland are superior even to Heaven).”

Few people feel that I am after some post and https://t.co/dLn1iDhiur only ambition is to see a BJP GOVT with 100+https://t.co/4O4ZiQ6H29 my last few months,I want to work for my state as much as possible to have eternal satisfaction. "Janani Janmabhumishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi" — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 25, 2020

In another tweet Sarma stated, “As I have already indicated in several public platform that I am not interested in contesting next assembly election, my role will be limited to contribute whatever I can for my party and for my state. For Assam future we need to have a strong nationalist govt.”

This comes amid speculation that he would be the chief ministerial candidate for the next session.

As I have already indicated in several public platform that I am not interested in contesting next assembly election, my role will be limited to contribute whatever I can for my party and for my state. For Assam future we need to have a strong nationalist govt. https://t.co/YRrdFG3y1a — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 25, 2020

iswa Sarma

B