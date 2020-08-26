China stresses on establishing BRICS innovation base: Minister

China is vigorously promoting the resumption of work across the entire industry chain, and is keen to see more development in new industries such as 5G, AI and the industrial Internet during the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing said during a video meeting of the BRICS industry ministers on Monday.

The meeting adopted a joint statement on cooperation in new industries among BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

China is actively considering the establishment of a BRICS innovation base in the country in order to strengthen practical cooperation with the BRICS bloc, Xiao said.

He urged the BRICS countries to strengthen their cooperation on digital transformation, especially in 5G, AI, the digital economy and others to promote the digital transformation of enterprises and their innovation capabilities and to promote sustainable economic and social development.

“At present, growth in China’s industrial economy is gaining momentum, in turn supporting the steady recovery of China’s overall economy, and contributing to a new impetus and stability in the global industrial chain and supply chain,” Xiao said.