Meghalaya to be the first state to implement new NEP, says CM Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Tuesday said that a task force will be constituted to implement the new National Education Policy.

With the constitution of the task force, the state will be the first in the country to implement the new education policy, the Chief Minister said.

“Congratulated our Hon’ble Union Minister for Education Sh. @DrRPNishank Ji for the National Education Policy. #Meghalaya will be the 1st State to implement the #education policy. A Task Force will be constituted to take it forward in our State. @EduMinOfIndia,” Conrad posted in the social media, including Twitter.

State Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that NEP is one of the best policies for improving the education system in the country, including in Meghalaya.

Rymbui said a committee headed by the principal secretary in-charge education department has been set up to study the NEP. The report is expected to be submitted within a few months.

“The report will include financial implications,” he said.

Rymbui said as per NEP the Centre has increased its contribution to the education sector by two per cent from four per cent of the GDP. I am sure with the help of the Centre we will be able to streamline the education system in the state.

Expressing concern over the fact that about half the schools in the state are run by minority institutions, the education minister said Whether we can integrate these schools with mainstream schooling as the pattern of managing committee will also change, is a challenge for us, he said.