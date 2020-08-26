Mizoram’s Total Covid Count Nearing 1000

NET News Desk

Mizoram recorded fourteen fresh cases of Covid-19 taking the total cases in the state to 981. The figures have been shared in health bulletin issued by the State government on Wednesday.

Of the 14 newly reported cases, six of them are from Aizawl district, three each from Kolasib and Mamit district, and the remaining two from the Serchhip district.

A total of 464 people who were infected with the pathogen have either been cured or discharged in the state so far, while the active cases stand at 503.

As per the health bulletin, the state has recorded no fatalities due to the novel coronavirus till now.

Recently, Mizoram government on lifted the eight-day complete lockdown in the state capital area to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Along with it, the restrictions on movement of goods carrying vehicles were also lifted.

The complete lockdown in Aizawl municipal area had been imposed from 8 pm of August 16 to expedite contact tracing and facilitate random sample testing of persons who have high risk of exposure to COVID-19 infected patients.