PILATES for Fitness

Anuraag Jaiswar

We have a lot of options these days for staying fit. And one of them is Pilates! Pilates is not so common amongst the masses. Of late, I have developed this sudden interest in it because of its therapeutic benefits.

I study Rehab and I realized that Pilates workouts work wonders in terms of “rehab”. For those who don’t know what Rehab in fitness is, I’ll tell you. But at first…

What is Pilates?

In short and simple words, Pilates is a core conditioning program which targets the stabilisers of the body with every move. It works on the muscles you probably never even realized were present in the body in the first place. Moreover, Pilates is a method of exercising than a set of exercises. It has a set of principles which acts as guidelines that need to be followed and which gives Pilates its unique identity. Yes, it would not burn as much calories as a High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), but it is working out for a purpose- conditioning.

Here are a few of my observations on how incorporating Pilates in your regime would take your workout to the next level.

Pilates for Rehab

There are two types of people in the world. The ones who do workout and the others who do not. People who do not workout do not have control over their physical troubles anyway, but even in the case of people who do workout dedicatedly, most of them do not have their muscles under complete control or balance. Then there are certain lifestyle or workout patterns (for eg. Carrying an office bag, working out with an improper posture, etc.) that do not work much in the favour of the muscle-balance, i.e. in a group of muscles certain muscles get overworked and certain muscles get underworked. The imbalance thus created results in muscle/joint pain. If not treated at the correct time, it may lead to severe joint issues. Pilates is a first-class option to attain “balance” and work on the uncertainties mentioned.

Pilates for Weight Management

Ever heard of somebody recommending Pilates for fat loss or muscle gain. Well, I’m doing it now. Is it possible? Let’s analyse. What are the requirements for a healthy fat loss? The answer is- any activity accompanied by a calorie deficit diet. The good news is… Pilates is not just “any activity” but something that focuses on your muscles way more deeply.

Muscle gain is a thing. The training needs focus, precision and strength in movements. Now, does Pilates offer any of these? Yes, it offers all of it which makes it pretty fantastic for muscle gain as well! Remember, Pilates is not a workout, but a technique of working out. It is not about working out on your six packs day in and day out but learning to involve your core in every movement for safety reasons and “power”. Read about it in the next part.

I didn’t mention about “Toning” in this article or possibly in any of my articles to flaunt its least importance in my dictionary. Toning is not miraculously achieving the body shape of your dreams through some “special” workout plan. Toning is merely maintaining the appropriate ratio of fat and muscle in the body. Period. Let’s get to the “power” part now…

Pilates for Power

Am I going way too far with this or am I hitting it just right! Training for power with the help of power movements such as squats, deadlifts, bench presses, military presses etc. is a common practice. But with Pilates, that’s something you don’t get to hear very often. That’s why I am writing this. When you perform a power movement, such as mentioned above, the larger muscle groups dominate the entire movement. And the whole of core gets engaged as a single unit (like a team). But the core is comprised of several smaller muscle groups. Those smaller/deeper muscle groups present in the core and other parts of the body are equally responsible for the complete power generated in the power movement, but they never get equal attention in the same movement required to strengthen themselves and contribute to the movement. Think of it like this- 2 groups of 50 people each are given a task to finish within an hour. In the first group, all 50 people are working efficiently up to their limits. In the second group, only 30 people are working efficiently up to their limits. Which group do you expect to deliver a better result? Exactly, the first one!

And, as I have already said, the main purpose of doing Pilates is to give attention to those smaller/ deeper muscles at first and strengthen them to unlock the 100% capacity of an individual in performing a power movement, thereby unleashing full power.

The writer is a certified fitness expert. Having worked with brands like Talwalkers and Golds Gym, at present he is the Strength and Conditioning Coach & Nutrition Consultant of Guwahati City Football Club.