Who will hear the misery of the working classes?

Kishor Kumar Kalita

On 9th of November, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi banned the then prevailing five hundred and one thousand notes and thus announced demonetization. With the intention of prohibiting black money in the country, this demonetization has ravaged the entire economic system of the country and hundreds of people died as a result of this authoritarian decision. Though thousands of farming productions, small and medium scaled industries were closed down as a result of this harsh decision but Modi’s popularity, even for an inch, didn’t decrease. Rather, on the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party was able to win the election with an absolute majority. It is important for us to remember that on 2018 the Reserve Bank of India produced a report on demonetisation. According to this report, India’s 15.30 lakh crore notes out of 15.81 lakh crore notes were deposited in the banks as a result of this demonetisation. 99.3% of the notes deposited in the banks consisted of five hundred and one thousand denominations. The overall amount that was not deposited even after demonetisation was 10,720 crore rupees. (Source: Prabash Kamal Dutta, ‘Demonetisation: What India gained and lost’. India Today, 30th August 2018).

The announcement was unprecedented and seemed to be a brave one, but in the real sense, not a single penny has been returned to the pockets of the citizens of this country after such a demonetisation. Rather the last sources of life were snatched from those living hand to mouth. We, the majority of Indians, didn’t raise any question for our Prime Minister for justification regarding such a decision. We forgot that this person won the election with a promise to return black money from foreign banks and return it to every citizen. He assured to generate two crore employment every year. Employment is a distant matter! Modi government’s imprudent economic decisions and policies brought an end to the existing livelihood of crores of citizens. Still, we remained silent and decided to bring back such a person to power who tried to run the country with the strength of his words.

Four years after demonetization, on 24th of March 2020, the same Prime Minister imitating the ongoing trends of developed Western countries announced a nationwide lockdown and the time given to the people for being prepared for it was only four hours. Modi’s fandom that admires his every decision again welcomed this one with rounds of applauds. The middle class section (whose monthly income is secured) that can sit at home for months with ease and freedom welcomed this decision without a single resistance. The future of crores of workers from the unorganized sector, construction workers, contractual labours working at marginalized wages, etc weren’t discussed at all in print or television media during the first phase of lockdown. Whether they would travel back to their hometown or be socio-economically secured in their respective employed places? If the workers engaged in big cities, towns, etc wished to travel back to the respective home states what steps would the government take to assist them?

Unfortunately, the government didn’t pay heed to such questions. Big mouthed Modiji in his long speeches didn’t feel the slightest importance to answer the above mentioned questions. Issues like travelling expenses of migrant labourers, transport facilitation, etc were neglected even by the state governments. As a result, lakhs of migrant labours, for the sake of life, took an unprecedented decision to walk for thousands of kilometers and thus many unfortunately lost their lives. Finally, after being helpless due to pressure from media, organizations, associations, etc few of the states took the responsibility to send back the workers to their respective states. However, such decisions remained one-sided, lack of cooperation with other states and somewhat authoritative. For example, recently trains from a few states from South India brought back workers from Assam but returned completely empty. Assam government, if desired, could have taken necessary steps to send back workers engaged in Assam belonging to those South Indian states. It’s disheartening that no such proposal was sent to Railway authorities and thus the trains carrying workers back to Assam returned empty.

This lockdown revealed to us a discriminative India. Article 14 of the Constitution of India (Article 14 of the Constitution; The State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India) which promises the security of equality that to has been curtailed by the State during the phase of lockdown. A few such instances can be cited here to prove this discrimination. During this lockdown Uttar Pradesh government sent many buses to Rajasthan in order to bring back 9 thousand students stuck in Kota. Similarly, in order to bring back, the students attending coaching in Kota Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arranged for buses by expensing from State’s treasury. A similar arrangement was made by the Assam government too. Unfortunately, when many migrant labours were stuck in different parts of India and had to walk back home helplessly none of the state government took the necessary measures. We must keep in mind how the Indian government arranged for special flights for the safe return of Indian citizens residing in Wuhan province of China, Iran, Italy, etc. Then how can the government of the same country have varied treatment! During the time when lakhs of people residing in different regions of the country due to hunger, employment are forced to walk back to their home states how can the government that uncompromisingly extended help to economically sound and established people stay silent?

The Prime Minister didn’t even have time to extend solidarity for the workers that died after being moved down by train. The government, till date, didn’t announce for compensating for the deaths of workers who walked for thousands of kilometres. Recently the Supreme Court rejected a plea incorporated in a petition filed by one advocate named Alakh Alok Srivastava’s stating that the Supreme Court cannot direct the government to provide food and shelter of migrant labours on their way- ‘Let the state decide. Why should this court hear or decide?’ Now the most sensitive question is- Who would listen to the melancholy of these workers who wish to return home for the sake of life? Who would stand by them during this moment of their plight?