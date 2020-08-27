Sainik School, Niglok celebrates 2 nd Raising Day

NET News Desk

The Sainik School in Niglok, East Siang celebrated the 2nd Raising Day through a virtual platform.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Kinny Singh, attended as the Chief Guest on the occasion of the 2 nd Raising Day of Sainik School (SS), Niglok today. The cadets of the school also joined in the celebration through digital platform in view of the Pandemic.

ADC, Ruksin,T. Jonnom , DDSE, Jongge Yirang, Principal, SS, Lt. Col. Rajesh Singh, Vice-Principal, SS, Lt, Cdr. Amit Kumar Dutt, GBs of Niglok and Mikong Villages, Teachers and Staff observed the occasion as per new normal.

Addressing on the occasion, the DC congratulated that overcoming all hurdles, the first Sainik School of the State is striving towards becoming one of the best educational institutions in the state through quality education and all round development of the Cadets.

“This important education institute of the state holds a pride of place for the people of East

Siang and Arunachal Pradesh as a whole” she said.

The DC lauded that the School for conducting online classes till resumption of normal academic classes and the teachers are proactively reaching out to students and inspiring the students through regular interactions with Achievers. “Keep up the spirit and enthusiasm to do your best” the DC encouraged the students.

The DC assured that District Administration will provide all possible support to the School.

Earlier, messages of Governor and Chief Minister were also conveyed to the students on the occasion. Secretary Education, Niharika Rai and Director Elementary Education, T. Gao and Founder Principal SSES also conveyed video messages on the occasion of the 2 nd Raising Day of SSES.

The DC and ADC Ruksin, T. Jonnom inaugurated the School Website and Academic Desk Calendar of the School respectively. The DC also felicitated Teachers and Staff –

Sujoy Bannerjee, Sub. GSS Krishna, Bhabesh Deka and Mitin, for their exemplary contributions.

The DC later inspected and took stock the progress of the constructions works at the

permanent campus and stressed for maintaining timeline of completion.

Other highlights of the celebration, included cultural performances through digital platform by Cadets, Wangphu Wangsu, Kanisk Bharadwaj, Peken Sora, Tomken Tally, Tar Mwnam,

National Anthem musical rendition by Baken Kato. The Vote of Thanks was extended by Cadet Paching Taga through digital platform.