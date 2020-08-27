Vice President calls for the nurturing of entrepreneurial talent among the youth

The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu called for the nurturing of entrepreneurial talent among the youth of the nation to make India ‘Atmanirbhar’ in the time to come. He said that we must tap into theentrepreneurial talent and technological skill of every citizen of the nation and harness our local resources to attain self-reliance and to serve the humanity at large.

He was addressing a Webinar on Acharya Vinoba Bhave’s contribution to the dissemination of Gandhi Ji’s philosophy for social uplift and Bhoodan Movement.

Calling for the creation of a Sashakt Bharat, a Swabhimani Bharat, and an Atmanirbhar Bharat that Vinoba and Gandhi had envisioned, the Vice President said that India’s concept of self-reliance is not about being ultra-nationalist and protectionist but to become a more significant partner in global welfare.

Speaking of the timelessness of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas, Naidu said that Gandhi remains our beacon even today because he was an innovator who constantly experimented.

He said that Gandhi had the courage to take up causes that were most challenging like untouchability. “We admire him for his sincerity, his honesty and his deep empathy for the people he was serving”, he added.

Referring to the COVID-19 health emergency the Vice President said that in these testing times, we have to come together, pool our efforts, not only to contain the spread of virus but also to offer succour and solace, in a Gandhian way, to those who have been adversely affected by the lockdown. “The human spirit finds its noblest expression in times of adversity like this”, he added.

Dr. Sankar Kumar Sanyal, President, Harijan Sevak Sangh, Dr. Rajnish Kumar, Secretary, Harijan Sevak Sangh and others were present on the occasion.