India recorded highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases

NET News Desk

India has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day spike on Friday. The country recorded the world’s highest spike of 77,266 confirmed coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, as per health ministry data.

India’s COVID-19 case tally stands at 33,87,501. While 7,42,023 active cases have been reported, 25,83,948 are cured/discharged/migrated with 61,529 deaths, including 1,057 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate was recorded at 76.28 per cent while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.82 per cent.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,94,77,848 samples have been tested up to August 27 with 9,01,338 samples being tested on Thursday.