Insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh approved by Assam Government for journalists, home guards succumbing to COVID-19

NET News Desk

In view of the pandemic, the Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved insurance coverage to the tune of Rs 50 lakh for journalists, home guards and casual employees who succumb to COVID-19 while on duty.

As per reports, a meeting of the council of ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, approved the proposal to provide insurance coverage to these categories, Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told reporters.

Several important decisions were taken at the meeting of the Assam Council of Ministers (CoM) at AASC, Guwahati.

CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal chaired a meeting of the Assam Council of Ministers (CoM) at AASC, Guwahati where several important decisions were taken. ➡️ Assam Skill University Bill passed. The University will be set up in 100 bigha land in Mangaldoi, costing around ₹900 crore. pic.twitter.com/RX5FDU1T7M — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 27, 2020

The cabinet also decided to increase the upper age limit for state government jobs for Group-III and Group-IV by two years to 40 years.

The Assam Skill Development University Bill was also approved for setting up the Skill University in Mangaldoi at an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore, Patowary said.

Among other decisions, the cabinet cleared the Assam Heritage Protection and Preservation Bill, proposed to take a grant of Rs 116 crore from NABARD for completion of the Dhansiri Irrigation Project, and cleared the Orunodoi Scheme for providing financial assistance to families with less than Rs two lakh annual income. Apart from that the cabinet also announced that the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council and Tiwa Autonomous Council will be excluded from the Assam State Capital Region Authority.