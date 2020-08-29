Arunachal Pradesh: PSCDCL launched mobile app for skilled professionals

NET News Desk

The official mobile app of the Pasighat Smart City has been launched by East Siang DC, Dr. Kinny Singh on Friday. The App has been developed to help people skilled in various professions to connect with customers.

Terming it as a great platform to create livelihood opportunities, the DC

said that skilled people can provide doorstep services ranging from

plumbing, Mobile, TV repairing, electrical, catering, and various other

trades to the customers through the android based app. Such services will

particularly benefit those who do not have established shops and are engaged in freelancing services. The need for doorstep services was also felt during

the Pandemic.

Noting that as now of already 125 persons have registered free of cost, she

asked to create more awareness and also carry out skill survey of every

household.

The app is the initiative of Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd.

in collaboration with Pasighat Municipal Corporation (PMC) under the

guidance of the District Commissioner to help job seekers ( freelancers) easily connect with their customers. The app is designed and developed by Er. Wangsun Hakhun.

The app can be downloaded from link: www.smartcitypasighat.in and will be

available on Play Store within two weeks.

CEO, Sukhvinder Singh, Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation

Limited, (PSCDCL) EE, PMC, Kipa Gagung, EE, PWD, Tani Taki, ATP,

PSCDCL, Tani Taloh, were present on the occasion.