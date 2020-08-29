Power Tillers distributed to farmers in Tawang

NET News Desk

A total of 13 Farmers were handed over power tillers in a distribution programme of Farm Machinery to farmers against CM’s Agriculture Mechanization under CM’s Sashakt Kisan Yojana(CMSKY)2019-20. The farmers of Tawang district on Friday received the Power tillers from Deputy Commissioner Tawang Sang Phuntsok, in a small function held near the recently opened APMC Sale counter Tawang.

The farmers deposited a minimum amount of Rs.91,500(Rupees Ninety one thousand five hundred) only as beneficiary share, the beneficiary share amount varied as per accessories availed by the beneficiaries and the Government has provided an assistance of Rupees one lakh per power tiller.

Earlier, 13 nos of Atta Chakki, 10 Nos of Paddy de-husking machine and 08 Nos of Grass weed slasher were also provided to the farmers by Department of Agriculture Tawang under the CMSKY scheme. While congratulating all the beneficiaries DC Tawang and Department of Agriculture appealed the farmers to adopt modern scientific technology in all the agricultural operations to boost production and to become self sufficient in the field of food crop production.

DAO, Tawang Shri Lobsang Zimba,PD DRDA Tawang Shri Lobsang Tsetan, EE DUDA Shri VP Singh, DFDO Tawang Shri M.Adhak, Shri KB Kayastha, and other HODs were also present on the occasion.