80 bags of Areca Nuts of approximate Rs 11.24 lakhs seized in Mizoram

NET News Desk
In a major success in its crusade against illicit and illegal activities of drug
peddling and illegal trade, a total of 80 bags of Areca Nuts were recovered with an
approximate market value of Rs 11.24 lakhs (Rupees eleven lakhs and twenty
four thousand only) by the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of 23
Sector Assam Rifles/ Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East) who launched a joint
operation with Custom Prevention Force on Saturday in Melbuk area in Champhai, Mizoram.
One person was detained in the operation who is a resident of Vairengte, Mizoram.
The apprehendee along with the recovered items was handed over to the Custom
Prevention Force for further investigations and prosecution.
Ongoing illegal drug peddling and illegal trade are a major cause of concern for the
state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of North East’
have been successful in launching such operations against the illicit smuggling in
Mizoram, said a press release issued by 23 Sector Assam Rifles.