80 bags of Areca Nuts of approximate Rs 11.24 lakhs seized in Mizoram

NET News Desk

In a major success in its crusade against illicit and illegal activities of drug

peddling and illegal trade, a total of 80 bags of Areca Nuts were recovered with an

approximate market value of Rs 11.24 lakhs (Rupees eleven lakhs and twenty

four thousand only) by the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of 23

Sector Assam Rifles/ Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East) who launched a joint

operation with Custom Prevention Force on Saturday in Melbuk area in Champhai, Mizoram.

One person was detained in the operation who is a resident of Vairengte, Mizoram.

The apprehendee along with the recovered items was handed over to the Custom

Prevention Force for further investigations and prosecution.

Ongoing illegal drug peddling and illegal trade are a major cause of concern for the

state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of North East’

have been successful in launching such operations against the illicit smuggling in

Mizoram, said a press release issued by 23 Sector Assam Rifles.