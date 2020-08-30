Aini Taloh appointed as member of IEC at NEIFM

NET News Desk

Renowned social worker and blood donor Aini Taloh appointed as Member (Common man Representative) of the Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC) (Human Research) at North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM), Pasighat.

Taloh became a role model for the state who volunteered to uplift the society besides saving hundreds of lives by donating blood.

Founder-chairperson of the voluntary blood donation organization AYANG, Taloh donated

blood for 29 times and recognized by the government of Arunachal Pradesh and various

organization in the country for her selfless services. She is a recipient of ‘Prominent Blood

Donor’ award, conferred by the West Bengal government.